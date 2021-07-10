Dalit man beaten up publicly in Kanpur; 1 arrested

Two videos of the incident have gone viral that show the brutality of the incident

A young Dalit man was mercilessly beaten in full public view in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat two days back. A video showing the 20-year-old being elbowed, kicked and hit with sticks, as people looked on, has gone viral since.

The man is undergoing treatment in a Kanpur hospital. The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested one person in relation to the case and fanned out several teams to arrest the other accused.

The first video shows the assaulters ask the man his caste. Upon learning that he belongs to a specific caste, the attack gets brutal. The young man is heard withering in pain, but takes the beating without putting up any resistance.

Advertisement

Also read: BSP to fight UP & Uttarakhand elections on their own: Mayawati

“As soon as we got to know about the video, a police case was filed in the matter. A person identified in the viral video has been arrested. Two more people can be seen beating the Dalit youth. We are trying to find out their details and teams have been formed to arrest them,” Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, additional SP, Kanpur Dehat, told NDTV.

Another video shows the same man stripped waist-down and tied to a tree and a man poking him in his private parts with a bamboo.