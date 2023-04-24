Atiq-Ashraf killing: SC to hear plea seeking independent inquiry on April 28

Advocate Vishal Tiwari has also moved a plea in the SC to set up an independent expert committee to inquire into the 183 police encounters that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh since 2017

The Supreme Court on Monday (April 24) agreed to hear on April 28 a plea seeking to constitute an independent expert committee under a former SC judge to inquire into the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in the presence of the police in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned the plea before a bench headed by the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and said it was scheduled to be listed on Monday (April 24).

VIDEO | "The matter could not be listed today due to the non-availability of some of the judges. The next date is on Friday (April 28)," says advocate Vishal Tiwari on plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. pic.twitter.com/YrkSXfSxuZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2023

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in front of media cameras while they were being escorted by the police to a hospital in Prayagraj on the night of April 15.

Tiwari has also moved a plea in the Supreme Court to set up an independent expert committee to inquire into the 183 police encounters that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, as stated by the Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law & Order).

Vishal Tiwari said his public interest litigation was against the violation of rule of law and oppressive police brutality being perpetrated by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The petitioner stated that police encounters were a severe threat to democracy and rule of law, and such acts were establishments of anarchy and prima facie development of a police state.

The petition went on to say that in a democracy, the police could not be allowed to become a mode of delivering final justice or to become a punishing authority, and that the power of punishment was only vested in the judiciary.

