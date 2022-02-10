Lakhimpur violence: Allahabad HC grants bail to Ashish Mishra

Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence, which took place during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Allahabad high court on Thursday (February 10) granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state (home) Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish Mishra had moved to Allahabad High Court after his bail plea was rejected by the lower court. Justice Rajiv Singh’s bench had heard his plea on January 18, 2022, and reserved its order which was announced on Thursday.

The bail was granted on a day the seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh begins. Voters, mainly from farm-dominated region of western part of the state, are exercising their franchise in the first phase.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence, which took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Advertisement

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri a ‘planned conspiracy’ to kill farmers, say cops

Four farmers and a journalist were knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers.

Ashish Mishra, Ashish Pandey and Lavkush Rana are among the 13 people arrested in connection with the death of the farmers.

Ever since the incident happened, opposition parties have been demanding Ajay Mishra Teni’s dismissal from the ministry.

Appearing for Ashish Mishra, Senior Counsel GD Chaturvedi had argued that Mishra was not driving the car which allegedly mowed down farmers/protestors on October 3 last year.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke publicly about the Lakhimpur incident for the first time. Modi said that the UP government is working diligently to solve the case and that the probe is transparent.

“Chief Minister Adityanath gave his consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted, for whichever judge the Supreme Court wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently in the Lakhimpur case,” the PM said.

Notably, Ashish Mishra’s father, Ajay Mishra is Union Minister of state (home). He belongs to Lakhimpur Kheri and is considered a very influential leader in the region. In 2012, he became MLA from Nighasan. In 2014 and 2019, he was elected MP from Lakhimpur Kheri and was also made a Union minister.

Ajay Mishra’s parliamentary constituency comprises Palia, Nighasan, Lakhimpur, Srinagar and Gola Gokarna Nath Assembly seats. The BJP had won all the five seats in 2017.

The PTI quoted a BJP insider to say that despite his clout, Ajay Mishra will not campaign actively because the BJP fears adverse reaction from voters.