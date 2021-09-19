Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to be new Punjab chief minister

The 62-year-old is a three-term MLA and was minister for jails and cooperation in the Amarinder Singh government

There is consensus in Punjab Congress Legislature Party to name 62-year-old Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, three-term MLA and minister for jails and cooperation in the Amarinder Singh government, as the new CM, sources told The Federal on Sunday (September 19).

Congress observers will inform party leader Sonia Gandhi and an official announcement is expected later in the day, the sources said.

Sources told India Today website that Aruna Chaudhary and Bharat Bhushan Ashu will be deputy CMs. Chaudhary will represent the Dalit community.

“Captain [Amarinder Singh] saab is our senior… have always treated him like my father [and] he has treated me like his son… brother. There have been differences but he has never reacted negatively against me…” Randhawa was quoted by ANI earlier. The final decision will be taken by the party’s high command, he added.

Amarinder resigned as chief minister on Saturday with less than five months to go for the assembly election after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The 79-year-old, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to the Congress president and shortly before a crucial meeting of the CLP in Chandigarh.

An Akali baiter and once a close associate of Amarinder, Randhawa developed differences with the former chief minister over non-fulfilment of election promises.