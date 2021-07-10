Sidhu’s tweets offer hint of ceasefire in Punjab Congress

Congress leader for once concentrates his fire on opposition leaders instead of targeting his own party’s chief minister

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has for once concentrated his fire on opposition leaders in Punjab instead of targeting his own party’s state chief minister, Amarinder Singh.

Last week the cricketer-turned-politicians included the CM in a broadside on opponents over the electricity crisis in Punjab. But in his latest tweets, the MLA has reserved his attack only for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Badal family-led Shiromani Akali Dal, saying that they were “bent-upon Punjab’s destruction”.

2. Meanwhile Badals-signed PPAs with Thermal Power Plants & Majithia as Minister Renewable Energy (2015-17) signed PPAs for 25 Years for Solar Power at Rs 5.97 to 17.91 per unit to loot Punjab knowing cost of solar is decreasing 18% per year since 2010 & is Rs 1.99 per unit today — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 10, 2021



An open fight between Sindhu and Amarinder Singh has brought the Congress to a perilous state, which could harm its prospects in the upcoming elections. Last week Sidhu had sent a series of tweets on the power crisis that mentioned the CM. “There is no need for power cuts in Punjab or for the chief minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the common people… if we act in the right direction,” one tweet said.

Advertisement

Also read: Sidhu’s washing of Cong’s dirty linen could lead to poll washout

Anonymous sources in Singh’s power department later told journalists that Sidhu owed more than Rs8 lakhs in unpaid electricity bills.

Singh met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi earlier this week and said he would accept “whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command”. His meeting came just days after Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi and a week after Singh met a three-member panel appointed by Sonia to recommend a solution to the Punjab feud.

Report say the Congress is working on a deal that will placate Sidhu and be acceptable to Singh.