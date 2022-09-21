Protests in Punjab’s Lovely University after student dies by suicide

The protests went on till late on Tuesday as students demanded an investigation into the cause of suicide. According to the protestors, this is the second case of suicide at the university in the last 10 days

Massive protests broke out at the Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara after a 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday (September 20). The protests went on till late on Tuesday as students demanded an investigation into the cause of suicide.

According to the protestors, this is the second case of suicide at the university in the last 10 days.

After #chandigarhuniversity , massive protest by students in #lovelyprofessionaluniversity , Jalandhar. Outrage broke after a university student commited suicide in college campus. Investigation is going on.#LPU #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/ANIjSNI3pT — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) September 20, 2022

According to a suicide note recovered by the police, 21-year-old Agni S Dilip from Kerala who was pursuing a degree in design at the university, was dealing with personal issues.

The Kapurthala police tweeted: “A first-year student of B. Design at LPU has died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon. DSP Phagwara stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues as has been suggested by the note left by them.”

DSP Phagwara stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues, as has been suggested by the suicide note left by the deceased. #LPU #University #Suicide #Phagwara #Kapurthala pic.twitter.com/KW957uXl63 — Kapurthala Police (@PP_kapurthala) September 20, 2022

The Lovely Professional University issued a similar statement.

“LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the dead. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation,” said a statement by the university.

The protesting students demand to know the reason behind the suicide, the one before it. They say the previous suicide was covered up by the authorities. It was “resolved behind closed doors”.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)