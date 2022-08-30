Telangana student dies by suicide after college refuses to give his certificates

Jakkula Anjith, committed suicide after he failed to get back his certificates from his intermediate college, which he urgently needed to get admission into an engineering college. The college refused to release his intermediate certificates since he had not paid his fees

A student from Karimnagar town in Telangana, Jakkula Anjith, committed suicide after he failed to get back his certificates from his intermediate college, which he desperately needed to get admission into an engineering college.

The management of the Adibatla SR Sri Gayatri College in Hyderabad had refused to release his intermediate certificates required for admission into the engineering college since he had not paid the entire fee amount. Though Anjith and his parents requested the management many times to release the certificates, promising them they would pay the remaining fees as soon as they arranged the money, the college management were deaf to their pleas.

Anjith had also completed the first phase of counselling for engineering seats. After visiting the college multiple times without success, Anjith went into a depression and committed suicide two days ago. He was rushed to a private hospital but he passed away on Monday (August 29).

BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay expressed his condolences to the family and lashed out at corporate and private educational institutions for harassing students. He also questioned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence on these issues.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)