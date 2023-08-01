Gangster linked to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder extradited to India

Sachin Bishnoi, who was extradited from Azerbaijan, is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of the killing

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Special Cell of Delhi Police travelled to the Azerbaijan capital Baku to monitor the progress in the case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Sachin Bishnoi is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind of the killing.

ANI quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Delhi) HGS Dhaliwal as saying that Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Goldy Brar, said to be based in Canada, has also been named in the murder case.

Also read: Sidhu Moosewala’s father asks Centre to offer Rs 2 Cr reward for Goldy Brar info

Another accused in Moosewala’s killing, Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, had been arrested after his deportation from the United Arab Emirates last week.

Vikram Brar, a key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was allegedly involved in weapons smuggling and extortion in India with the help of Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and others.

He was wanted in at least 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, and had been on the run since 2020.

(With agency inputs)