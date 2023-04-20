Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife stopped at Amritsar airport

While attempting to board a flight to London, Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was halted by immigration officials at Amritsar Airport.

She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities, they said.

Singh married Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year.

Punjab Police officials refused to answer questions posed by media persons at the airport.

More than a month after a police crackdown against Singh and his aides, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

Police on March 18 had launched the crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On February 10, Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The Anand Karaj (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to indulge in show-off by splurging money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

