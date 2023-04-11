Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison

Radical preacher Amritpal Singhs close aide Papalpreet Singh was on Tuesday sent to a prison in Assams Dibrugarh, police said.

Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpals mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act.

A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday left the city along with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said the team left for Dibrugarh early in the morning.

Inspector General (Headquarters) of Punjab Police Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters in Chandigarh on Monday that Papalpreet was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and that six other cases were also registered against him.

Papalpreet is also alleged to have been in contact with Pakistans ISI.

Police had been conducting searches at many places, including Hoshiarpur, to nab the duo who had been hoodwinking the security men since March 18 when police had launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides.

It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle.

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

