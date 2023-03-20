Amritpal Singh is still on the run; his uncle, driver surrender

Suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services extended till Tuesday noon as the hunt for the Khalistan supporters entered the third day

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s uncle and driver have surrendered to the police even as the Punjab government extended till Tuesday noon suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services.

The hunt for the Khalistan protagonist entered the third day on Monday.

According to the police, Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near the Bullandpur gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar on Sunday night.

In a video, Harjit is seen showing his licensed 32 bore pistol and cash worth up to Rs 1.25 lakh he was carrying in a Mercedes car which the police seized.

Harjit and Harpreet were taken away by the police in Amritsar Rural.

Harjit’s role

Harjit helped Amritpal take over the accounts of Waris Punjab De, an organisation set up by singer-activist Deep Sidhu, official said, adding Harjit was often seen by the preacher’s side.

Amritpal came to head the outfit months after Sidhu died in a road accident.

“The hunt for Amritpal is still on,” Jalandhar SSP (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said. The police had seized two vehicles of the preacher’s convoy.

A CCTV footage on Monday showed Amritpal’s vehicle being chased by police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services until Tuesday noon “in the interest of public safety”, the Home Affairs Department and Justice said on Monday.

Internet services

The broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order.

The authorities on Saturday suspended the Internet and SMS services till Sunday noon. The curbs were extended till Monday noon.

Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De.

On Sunday, 34 more supporters were arrested. Four men were shifted to a jail in Assam. The total arrests have gone up to 112 people.

The crackdown came weeks after Amritpal and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released.

FIR against Amritpal

The police on Sunday said it had registered a FIR against Amritpal and his supporters for breaking through a police checkpoint and another related to the recovery of a firearm in the vehicle found in a Jalandhar village.

The police have warned that strict action against anyone spreading rumours, saying it was monitoring fake news and hate speeches from different countries, states and cities.

The radical preacher and his supporters are accused of spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duties.

(With agency inputs)