Amritpal case | Release youths or face global stir: Akal Takht’s 24-hr ultimatum

The Akal Takht has cautioned against any violent protest but warned of a diplomatic campaign in the country and abroad against the "atmosphere created against Sikhs by the Indian state"

The Akal Takht, the highest seat of authority in Sikhism, has given the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab a 24-hour ultimatum to release the Sikh youths arrested during the crackdown against the pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. Otherwise, a diplomatic campaign will be started in the country and abroad, he has warned.

The acting Jathedar (the top spokesperson of the Akal Takht) Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday (March 27) demanded to know why a similar crackdown is not initiated against “those who demand Hindu rashtra”. On Saturday, he had asked Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh to surrender and cooperate in the police probe.

Since March 18, over 350 people were taken into preventive custody as part of the crackdown. Amritpal, however, continues to evade the police net.

“Why not NSA against those who call for Hindu rashtra?”

Addressing a gathering of Sikh organisations, the Jathedar asked why the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Amritpal and Khalistan supporters but not those who call for a “Hindu rashtra” (Hindu nation). “There are lakhs who demand a Hindu rashtra. They should also be booked under NSA.” Some of Amritpal’s aides have been arrested under the stringent NSA.

“If the government does not end the atmosphere of terror by releasing all the youngsters within 24 hours, a campaign will be started diplomatically in the country and abroad against the atmosphere created by the Indian state of committing excesses on Sikhs,” he reportedly said.

The meeting to discuss the situation in Punjab was attended by representatives of various Sikh bodies, scholars, journalists, and intellectuals.

While Mann has said that he asked police to release anyone not found to be involved in any anti-national activity, Punjab Police has said 197 of the 353 taken into preventive custody have already been released. However, Mann has said strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disrupt peace.

“We should not get aggressive”

The Akal Takht Jathedar has also warned against any violent protest. He said if the arrested youths were not released, “we should not get aggressive.” He said they would approach the High Court for the release of those detained. He said the Akal Takht would take up the matter across the world after Baisakhi (April 14). “We will tell them (people) what is being done to us (Sikhs),” he said.

The Akal Takht Jathedar said a hate propaganda has been taken up by news channels to defame Sikhs. “Are we terrorists?” he questioned. In his earlier statement, the Jathedar also wondered why the police have not been able to catch Amritpal so far.

Eight FIRs have been lodged against Amritpal and his followers across Punjab. The major among them is in connection with the February 23 siege of a police station in Ajnala, which forced the state to free, Lovepreet Singh Toofan, a major player in the Khalistani secessionist movement.

In the wake of the police crackdown, Khalistan supporters in the UK and US have attacked Indian Embassies and the Indian High Commission. The Indian government has strongly protested against the vandalism.

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has appealed to the families of the arrested Sikh youths to contact the SGPC for any legal assistance. He said a panel of lawyers will help those booked under NSA and provide other legal aid.

(With agency inputs)