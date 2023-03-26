Khalistanis’ bid to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington DC foiled

Secret Service, local police keep pro-Khalistan protesters in check; journalist faces ire of organisers

Alert US Secret Service and local police prevented a repeat of London- and San Francisco-like vandalism by Khalistan supporters at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC on Saturday (March 25).

A pro-Khalistan group gathered in front of the embassy and many of the speakers tried to incite violence, but failed. Journalist Lalit Jha was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted while covering the incident and felt so threatened that he called 911 for help.

Threat to ambassador

The separatist Sikhs who gathered outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday openly threatened Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He was not in the embassy at the time. Some of the speakers were seen openly inciting fellow protesters to damage the Indian Embassy property.

Sensing that things might go out of control, the Secret Service and the local police quickly brought in reinforcements. At least three police vans were placed in front of the embassy.

At one point, five protesters quickly crossed the road and were about to break into the temporary marker of the embassy property near the Tricolour. But Secret Service personnel, who were closely monitoring the situation, reached the spot in no time and asked the protesters to go back to the designated protest area before anything untoward could happen.

Ready with wooden sticks

It seemed the protesters had come prepared to do something similar like damaging property at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and the Indian High Commission in London. After the San Francisco attack last Sunday, India had registered a strong protest with the US Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi and asked the American government to take appropriate measures to prevent its recurrence.

The Khalistan supporters in Washington had brought two bundles of wooden sticks and kept these in a park in front of the embassy. The sticks were similar to those used to break the door and windows and smash the glasses of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. While one bundle was used to display the separatist flag, the other bundle of about 20 sticks was kept aside.

Journalist abused, attacked

They abused the PTI reporter and tried to prevent him from capturing footage and thrust the Khalistan flag on his face. They shoved him and threatened him with dire consequences. One of the protesters asked him what he would report.

The reporter, fearing for his life, called 911 and took shelter with the policemen at the site. The organisers backed off but sometime later, two protesters came towards the Secret Service personnel and told them that the reporter should be asked to leave “my land,” which is federal property.

They warned that if there was any violence and the reporter was physically harmed, they should not be blamed. Another protester hurled abuse at the reporter and swung the two Khalistan flags in his hand in such a way that its sticks hit the reporter’s left ear with a bang.

The Secret Service personnel checked on the reporter, warned the protester against a repeat of such an incident, and sought reinforcement from police personnel. The law enforcement official told the protesters that it was public land and the reporter was well within his rights to stand there and cover the protest.

In their speeches, the protesters repeatedly pointed fingers towards the two reporters and used abusive words against them. A group of protesters filmed the reporter covering their protest, took pictures, and asked provocative questions.

The separatists left the area around 3 pm, and one of them was seen keeping the bundle of wooden sticks in the trunk of an SUV.

Indian Embassy condemns attack

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC condemned the attack on the PTI reporter. “We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened and assaulted physically while covering the so-called Khalistan protest in Washington DC earlier today,” the Indian mission said in a statement.

Government of India condemns the attack by so-called ‘Khalistanis’ on senior PTI journalist Lalit K Jha.

“We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly,” the statement said.

“Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called Khalistani protestors and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism,” it said.

It thanked the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter.

“This violence against @lalitkjha is outrageous and an assault on journalism. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Lalit is one of the fairest and most thoughtful journalists. Thank you to our security for protecting Lalit and the diplomats and consulate,” Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted.

