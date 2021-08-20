Amarinder, Sidhu form group to improve party-government coordination in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and new Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu met in Chandigarh on Friday “to ensure better coordination” between the party and the government.

They agreed to set up a 10-member ‘Strategic Policy Group’ to expedite the implementation of the government programmes and reform initiatives.

The CM will head the group. Sidhu, Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary; party working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel; and Pargat Singh will be members.

Advertisement

Also read: Punjab Congress at crossroads: Will Singh or Sidhu be the king?

The decision to form the group was taken when Sidhu, along with Nagra and Pargat Singh, called on the CM to discuss Punjab-related issues and steps to strengthen party-government coordination.

Have deputed all my Cabinet Ministers to be present for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm at @INCPunjab office daily beginning Monday, as per the roster, to interact with public and party cadre. pic.twitter.com/kr7mQG4SFs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 20, 2021

“The group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers and experts as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same,” a statement said.

The chief minister also asked his cabinet colleagues to be available at Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation, for meetings with MLAs and other party functionaries.

A minister will be available from Monday for three hours (11am to 2pm). If the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it, he/she is expected to arrange a substitute.

Punjab is set for assembly election next year.