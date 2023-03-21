AAP not afraid to go tough on criminals: Kejriwal on Punjab’s Amritpal action

“Anyone doing anything against Bharat Mata will not be spared; anyone trying to destroy peace and tranquillity will not be spared,” says AAP chief

The AAP government in Punjab is not afraid of taking strict measures to curb criminal activities in the state, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal stressed on Tuesday (March 21).

“When we came to power in Punjab, people said they (AAP) can work in the fields of education, health, and power, but handling law-and-order situation will be tough,” narrated the Delhi Chief Minister.

“The system we inherited from previous governments showed that criminals and gangsters were provided political protection. But our government is honest. We are taking strict action against such elements,” Kejriwal added.

Also read: Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Forces working against India won’t be spared, says Punjab CM

Advertisement

His comments were regarding Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De. Kejriwal said the action taken over the past few days has shown that the AAP government is “ready to take the strictest step” when it comes to maintaining law and order, as well as peace, in the state.

“We love Bharat Mata”

Congratulating Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for the crackdown and thanking the people for their support, the AAP chief said the strict action against criminals taken by the Punjab government has shown that the “AAP is a hardcore patriotic party”.

“We are patriots. We love Bharat Mata (Mother India). Anyone doing anything against Bharat Mata will not be spared. Anyone trying to destroy peace and tranquillity will not be spared. The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has proved that it is ready to take strictest action in the national interest if the need arises,” he said.

“After coming to the helm, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government began taking action against several drug mafias and gangsters. Over the past one year, the AAP dispensation in Punjab has proved that if intentions are good and the government is honest, law and order can be very well maintained,” Kejriwal said.

Also read: HC slams Punjab govt for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh; seeks status report from police

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive manhunt against Singh and members of his outfit. The preacher, however, gave police the slip when his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Mann has said he has received several calls from people praising his government. “People are telling me, ‘You have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab and, in this matter, we will support you,’” he said in a video message.

(With agency inputs)