AAP fields CM’s namesake as it announces fifth list for Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its fifth list of 15 candidates for the Punjab assembly election.

Until now, the party has announced 88 candidates.

The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, news agency ANI reported.

According to the list, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will contest from Dera Baba Nanak, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina from Ludhiana South and Ranveer Singh Bhullar from Firozpur City.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fifth list of 15 candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections AAP has nominated Dr. Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the seat of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/0s1ktepgpo — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The election will be held in 2022.

In 2017 the Congress won an absolute majority in the state by garnering 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years.

The AAP emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member assembly.

The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.