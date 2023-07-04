UCC is a threat to the existence of tribals: Chhattisgarh tribal body

CSAS president and former Union minister Arvind Netam said that it is impractical to implement the UCC in a tribal society.

Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj (CSAS), representing tribal groups in the state, urged the Central government to reconsider the hasty implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The organisation cited its potential threat to tribal existence and their customary societal rules.

CSAS president and former Union minister Arvind Netam in a press conference said his organisation does not completely object to a common civil law, but the Centre should take everyone into confidence before bringing it forth.

He, however, said it seems impractical to implement the UCC in a tribal society.

The Law Commission of India has invited suggestions for the UCC in the country and tribal communities of Chhattisgarh have submitted their opinions keeping in view their customary rules, Netam said.

The UCC aims to enact a common law related to birth, marriage and property rights. The tribal community is governed by its customary laws in matters of birth, divorce, partition, succession, inheritance, land and property and this is its identity which is different from the rest of the castes, communities and religions, he said.

Citing examples, Netam said in tribal society, women have freedom to marry multiple times after leaving the incumbent husband and they don’t have the right to ancestral land.

The customary law of tribals has the force of law under the Constitution (Article 13(3)(a)). Tribals enjoy multiple rights under the fifth and sixth schedule of the Constitution and Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, he said.

The UCC will affect the tribal society’s own specific customs and traditions, which have existed for centuries, resulting in a threat to the identity and existence of tribals, Netam said.

The Centre should not be in a hurry to implement the UCC. It should first keep the draft of the UCC in public domain and hold discussions with tribal groups and take them into confidence, he said.

The CSAS is in touch with tribal groups in other states of central India so that they can collectively raise their voice against any such law that is a threat to their customs and traditions, Netam said.

