Two killed in terror attack in J&K; BJP council head escapes unhurt

Security personnel have launched a search operation to nab two militants, who are believed to be trapped in a building nearby

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
Kashmir encounter
All entry and exit points have been sealed and vehicles and suspected persons are being checked. | Representational Pic

A Block Development Council (BDC) councilor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (March 29). Another councilor sustained serious injuries.

Police have laid a siege in the area to track down the attackers. Sopore BDC Chairperson Fareeda Khan, who belongs to the BJP, escaped unhurt.

Also read: Views different from govt’s not sedition: SC scraps PIL against Farooq Abdullah

Advertisement

The attack happened when the BDC meeting was in progress. “Terrorists fired at Municipal Office #Sopore. In this #terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got #martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Two militants are believed to be trapped in a building and security persons have launched a search operation. All entry and exit points have been sealed and vehicles and suspected persons are being checked. More reinforcements are also being rushed to the spot.

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: