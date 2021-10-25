‘Will you drop Rohit Sharma?’ Journalist’s query has Kohli in splits

The Indian skipper told the journalist: “If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly”

Battling an array of questions from journalists after his team’s defeat against arch rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli on Sunday (October 24) was left perplexed when a Pakistani media person asked him if he would think of dropping Rohit Sharma in the next game.

“It’s a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You’ll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?” said a smiling Kohli at the post-match press conference.

“Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly,” Kohli said, scoffing at the suggestion.

Star Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Sharma for a duck on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Advertisement

India lost three quick wickets before Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) steadied India’s innings. India finished the innings at 151, but Pakistani openers – Mohammed Rizwan (79) and Babar Azam (68) – gave a clinical display that sailed Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory.

India are placed in group 2 of Super 12s with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Meanwhile, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi gathered accolades for his electrifying bowling display on Sunday.

Also read: Pakistan’s win over India only the beginning, not end of the journey

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted: “Revisited the first two Indian wickets…phew. Unplayable—both deliveries. High speed…swing…seam. The heart to pitch so full. What an extraordinary talent Shaheen Shah Afridi is!!! Take a bow. Stay fit and you’ll go places.”

Afridi bowled 4 overs and took 3 wickets, giving just 31 runs during the crucial opening spell which choked the Indians and prevented them from going off to a flying start during the powerplay.