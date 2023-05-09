J&K: NIA searches 15 places in connection with terror conspiracy

The case, filed last year, relates to a conspiracy and plans by proscribed terrorist outfits to execute violent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (May 9) searched 15 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy aimed at fomenting communal trouble in the region.

Officials searched the houses of suspects at four locations in Anantnag, three in Shopian, two each in Budgam, Srinagar, and Poonch, as well as one place each in Baramulla and Rajouri, officials said.

Also read: Police conduct search at terrorist’s house in J&K’s Kulgam

The case, filed last year, relates to a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by proscribed terrorist outfits to execute violent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

Advertisement

This was meant to create communal disharmony in Kashmir, the official said.

Terror groups

According to NIA, the terror outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, and Al Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, and People’s Anti-Fascist Front.

Also read: J&K: Centre bans 14 mobile messaging apps to curb terrorist activities

NIA investigations indicated that the workers and cadre of the outfits were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics, and small weapons.

These weapons were being pushed into India by Pakistan-based handlers and commanders of terrorist groups using drones in Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)