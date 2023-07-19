5 die in Kathua as heavy rains trigger landslides, damage several houses

The administration has granted an immediate ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to the kin of the deceased

Five people, including three children, were killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and left several houses damaged in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 19), officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Kathua Rakesh Minhas ordered an immediate ex-gratia relief of ₹50,000 to the kin of the deceased.

“We have five confirmed deaths in rain-related incidents, while three others are still trapped under the debris of a collapsed house in Bani Tehsil,” Minhas said.

Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he said an immediate relief of ₹50,000 for the next of kin of deceased and ₹25,000 to the injured was sanctioned. “A rescue operation is on to trace three persons who are believed to be trapped under the debris of their house at Surjan,” he added.

A police official said two houses collapsed in the village, trapping five inmates. While bodies of Shahbaz Ahmad (14) and Nazir Tabassum (10) were recovered by the rescuers, three others are still missing and an operation to find them is on.

At Sitti village, a 13-year-old was engulfed by a landslide near his house. The body of a 55-year-old woman was also recovered after she came under a landslide near her house at Drangal-Mandote, the official said.

Sham Lal, 50, also died under a landslide at Bhuldi Nallah near Daggar, while he was trying to clear a water passage to avoid damage to his house, he said. Lal’s body was retrieved and handed over to his family, the official added.

According to the official, two houses were completely damaged and several other houses suffered partial damages.

