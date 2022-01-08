HP records 574 COVID cases in a day, NIT Hamirpur mini-containment zone

59 more students of National Institute of Technology in Hamirpur tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the authorities to declare it a mini-containment zone.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the biggest single-day jump in several months, taking the infection tally to 2,30,859.

Meanwhile, a district official said 59 more students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the authorities to declare it a mini containment zone.

“The highest, 144 fresh cases, were found in Kangra, followed by 85 in Hamirpur, 80 in Shimla, 79 in Solan, 49 in Sirmaur, 35 in Mandi, 34 in Kullu, 32 in Una, 20 in Bilaspur, nine in Kinnaur and seven in Chamba,” the state health official said.

Besides, a 37-year-old man in Mandi succumbed to the virus on Friday, pushing the death toll to 3,864.

Advertisement

Also read: India reports 1.41 lakh new COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally up to 3,071

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 2,153 from 1,655 on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 73 people recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,811.

A total of 140 NIT Hamirpur students have been found infected with the novel coronavirus infection in the last three days. Besides, 24 other people also tested positive in Hamirpur district on Friday, according to the official.

(With inputs from Agencies)