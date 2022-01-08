India reports 1.41 lakh new COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally up to 3,071

The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,72,169 -- the highest in 187 days

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday (January 8).

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the Ministry at 8 am.

With 876 cases, Maharashtra tops in Omicron tally, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active COVID-19 cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities.

A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on May 31 last year.

The active COVID-19 cases have increased to 4,72,169, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.30 per cent.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases have been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

“The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.66 per cent,” the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 3,44,12,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 150.06 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23 of that year.

The 285 new fatalities included 189 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,83,463 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,614 from Maharashtra, 49,305 from Kerala, 38,362 from Karnataka, 36,833 from Tamil Nadu, 25,136 from Delhi, 22,918 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,864 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

