Haryana: 1 dead, 20 hurt in clashes over VHP yatra; hundreds rescued from temple

At least one person (a home guard) reportedly died and at least 20 were injured in violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday (July 31). Internet services have been suspended as per latest reports.

Some 2,000 to 4,000 men, women, and children, who were reportedly stuck in a temple near Gurugram as violence raged outside, were rescued by police late in the evening. Stones were reportedly pelted and cars were set on fire.

Police, which initially tried to disperse the mob using teargas shells and by firing shots in the air, had to call in reinforcements. ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh later went with additional forces to try to rescue the people who took shelter at Nalhar temple in Nuh.

A home guard jawan died after someone fired at him. The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Nuh also reportedly suffered a head injury during the incident.

How it started

According to police, the clashes broke out when Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh. Stones were allegedly pelted at the procession and at least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

Some claimed that an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh triggered the violent clashes. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the murder of two Muslim men in Rajasthan, was supposed to join the procession. Some reports claimed he was seen during the yatra and locals retaliated.

The clash soon spread to parts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Palwal districts as well. As it went out of hand, prohibitory orders banning assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in the entire district. Mobile internet services have been suspended till Wednesday (August 2) to contain the “intense communal tension”, the Haryana government said.

CM’s appeal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued an appeal to the people of all communities to maintain peace and harmony. “The kind of situation that has emerged in Nuh makes it even more important for all the people of the state to be more responsible and ensure brotherhood. All the issues can be resolved by way of talks. Nobody should send or circulate any wrong information or messages. Nobody is above the Constitution of India,” he said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government had dispatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. “We are also trying to send forces by helicopter,” he told PTI.

Earlier, Indian Express quoted Vij as saying that around 3000–4000 persons were held hostage in the Nalhar temple, NDTV quoted the number as 2,500. Vij told Indian Express that the people stuck in the temple were part of the VHP’s procession.

“We are trying our best to first rescue these people,” he told Indian Express, adding that the police were facing a lot of resistance. Vij also told Indian Express that a few media persons were also hiding, fearing attacks. “We are attempting to rescue them as well,” he was quoted as saying.

“Adequate force is being deployed there (Nuh). We’ve also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued,” Vij told news agency ANI.

Opposition appeal

Opposition MPs also appealed for peace. “The incident from Mewat is very unfortunate. I’m appealing to people with folding hands…please maintain brotherhood, harmony and peace,” said Congress MP Deepender Hooda.

Congress MLA from Nuh, Ch Aftab Ahmed said, “We are appealing to people to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. The situation is unfortunate. I have never seen such failure of administration and police.”

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

