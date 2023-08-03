Haryana violence | 176 arrested, 78 detained, 93 FIRs registered: Govt

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad says those found responsible for the clashes would not be spared

In all, 176 people have been arrested so far and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said in Chandigarh on Thursday (August 3).

Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad added that 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.

“We have to take a full, comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media,” Prasad told the media.

Also read: Haryana violence | Magistrate, child narrowly escaped rioters; car torched: FIR

He said those found responsible for the clashes would not be spared. “We will come down very heavily on whoever tries to disturb law and order,” added Prasad.

“Returning to normalcy”

The additional chief secretary said the situation was fast returning to normalcy. “I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested (for extra forces), and 24 companies of central forces were provided,” he added.

He said a battalion of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) has been deployed in Nuh. “Very soon, in Mewat, we will set up a Rapid Action Force Centre, which will be permanently stationed,” he added.

Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram subsequently.

(With agency inputs)