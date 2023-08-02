Haryana violence: Mobile internet services suspended in Nuh; Delhi on alert

Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places in Delhi. Drones are also being used.

Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been suspended on Wednesday (August 2) in Haryana’s Nuh district after mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence.

The violence that began in Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said on Tuesday.

People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier, and a panchayat targeted Muslims as the district adjoining the national capital remained on edge.

Apart from Gurugram, violence was also reported from Palwal district where a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Police said nobody was hurt.

In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town, two or three shops on the highway were vandalised. Two more people, among the over 50 injured in Nuh on Monday, died in hospital. Two of the four dead in that clash were home guards. Ten of the injured are policemen, three of them on ventilator support.

#WATCH | Haryana: Flag march conducted by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Gururgam's Badshahpur pic.twitter.com/3hXbYMW2km — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas. Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees.

“We are urging them to maintain peace in their areas. Social media monitoring is also being done,” the officer said.

Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places. Drones are also being used.

“Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

According to the police, foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. Barricades are being placed at bordering areas and checking is also being done.