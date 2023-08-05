Haryana violence: Demolition drive continues in Nuh; curfew relaxed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm

Illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nuh’s Nalhar Medical College were bulldozed on Saturday (August 5) as the Haryana government’s demolition drive in the violence-hit district continued for the third day.

Advertisement

Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said. “These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue,” Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.

Also read: Haryana | No mastermind behind violence, culprits being identified, arrested: Nuh SP

A police official said the demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and will continue till Tiranga Chowk. Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in the Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday (July 31). Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes.

Curfew relaxed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm.

According to police, 56 FIRs have so far been registered in the VHP procession violence case and 145 people have been arrested. An FIR was also registered against 10 people for spreading rumours on social media, they said.

Also read: Haryana violence: Shop vandalised in Panipat; bikes set on fire in Pataudi

Authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in the neighbouring Nuh district, with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij indicating on Friday that the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the communal clashes.

(With agency inputs)