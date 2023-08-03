Haryana violence | Magistrate, child narrowly escaped rioters; car torched: FIR

ACJM Anjali Jain and her three-year-old daughter had to run for their lives as the attackers pelted them with stones and fired at them, said the FIR

An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when a rioting mob attacked their car and set it ablaze during the attack on a religious procession in the district on Monday (July 31), an FIR has revealed.

ACJM Anjali Jain and her daughter had to run for their lives as the attackers pelted them with stones and fired at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday. Jain, her daughter, and her staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, some advocates rescued them.

The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the Nuh ACJM court.

What the FIR says

According to the FIR, around 1 pm on Monday, the ACJM, her three-year-old daughter, and gunman Siyaram went to SKM Medical College at Nalhar to buy medicines in her Volkswagen car. Around 2 pm, on the way back, about 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road.

The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car’s back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. “All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives. We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and, later, some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it,” read the FIR.

The FIR was registered under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

(With agency inputs)