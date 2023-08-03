Haryana: BJP questions Congress role in communal violence

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Congress MLA Mamman Khan’s “provocative statement” in the state assembly and his social media posts raise suspicion about the party’s role in the violence

The BJP on Thursday questioned the Congress role in the communal violence in Haryana, saying the clashes between the two communities were “part of a larger conspiracy”.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told the media that Congress MLA Mamman Khan’s “provocative statement” in the Haryana Assembly as well as his social media posts raise suspicion about the party’s role in the violence.

Communal clashes in Nuh district on Monday left six people dead, according to the Haryana government. Authorities said the trouble erupted when a mob tried to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

The violence spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday with mobs killing a Muslim cleric, torching an eatery and vandalising shops. More than 100 people have been detained.

