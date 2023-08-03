Haryana violence: Mobile internet, SMS services restored from 1 pm-4 pm today

The Haryana government issued the order for the benefit of candidates appearing for the CET Group C exam so that they can download their admit cards

Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in Haryana have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday (August 3), officials said. On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend these services till August 5.

The internet curbs had been imposed to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes that broke out in the state on July 31. Besides Nuh, these services were snapped in Faridabad and Palwal districts and Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district.

For CET examinees

The Haryana government issued the order relaxing internet suspension for the benefit of candidates appearing for the Haryana CET Group C exam, which is scheduled later this week, so that they can download their admit cards, an official statement said.

“As per the recommendation of ADGP, CID… the (earlier) orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today, that is 03.08.2023 from 1300 hrs to 1600 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of subdivision Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district. All services be restored accordingly for the said period only,” read the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad on Thursday.

Ban extended

The government ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts till August 2 in view of the “intense communal tension” and disturbance of public peace. Prasad on Wednesday evening issued the order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till August 5.

Violence broke out in several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh and spread to Gurugram later.

(With agency inputs)