Another attack at Singhu protest site, one Nihang arrested

Videos of the victim have been circulating on social media in which he is seen lying on a hospital bed

Days after a group of Nihangs murdered a labourer at the farmers’ protest at Singhu, near the Delhi-Haryana border, for allegedly desecrating the Sikh holy book, another man has been attacked at the site, reports said on Friday (October 22). Authorities have arrested a Nihang in connection with the attack.

Also read: Singhu murder: Nihang sect member surrenders; family demands justice

Videos of the victim have been circulating on social media in which he is seen lying on a hospital bed. Manoj Paswan says he was transporting chicken from a poultry farm when a man stopped him and demanded a chicken. He claims that he was assaulted with an axe-like weapon for refusing to part with a bird.

“I told him I couldn’t give him a chicken because I was answerable to the shopkeepers and farm owners. I’m a labourer and could lose my job if even one chicken goes missing,” he says.

Advertisement

Also read: Lynching at Singhu border: Who are the Nihang Sikhs?

Paswan says he told the man to go to the poultry farm nearby and buy a chicken from there. “I even showed him the invoice slip as proof but just as I took it out from my pocket he noticed that I also had beedi in my pocket, which infuriated him and he attacked me,” he says.

A 35-year-old labourer was found murdered at the protest site in last week. Lakhbir Singh was found with his hand chopped and with multiple injuries. Nihang Saravjit Singh, a member of the Nihang group, surrendered to the Haryana police by the evening of October 15 for the murder. Two other Nihangs were also arrested later.