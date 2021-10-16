Singhu murder: Nihang sect member surrenders; family demands justice

Nihang Saravjit Singh surrendered to the Haryana police on Friday evening for the murder of Lakhbir Singh at the farmer's protest site at the Singhu border. Lakhbir's family demands justice.

Nihang Saravjit Singh surrendered to the police on Friday (October 15) evening for the gruesome murder of a man at the farmer’s protest site at the Singhu border. He will be presented in the court on Saturday (October 16), the police said.

The victim was found tied to a police barricade early on October 15, his hands and legs chopped off. The Sonipat police said it had gathered ‘vital clues’ from the crime scene.

Also read: Man’s body, wrist cut off, found tied to police barricade at Singhu protest site

The deceased was identified as Lakhbir Singh, 35, a Dalit Sikh. He was a labourer from Tarn Taran district, Punjab. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. Lakhbir used to live with his sister. Lakhbir’s sister said: “we want justice for him at the earliest,” adding she was unaware of the motive of the murder and who did it.

Advertisement

Initial reports put the Nihangs in the dock and blamed the hardcore Sikh sect for the murder. Nihang Saravjit Singh, a member of the warrior Sikh group Nihang, took the responsibility of murder and surrendered to the Haryana Police.

Also read: Explainer | Nihang Sikh sect in spotlight again after Singhu killing

Earlier, in a meeting with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and the DGP, Chief Minister ML Khattar said “action would be taken.’

At least three videos were circulating on the internet, showing a group of Nihangs standing around Lakhbir Singh. Reports said Lakhbir was attacked for allegedly desecrating the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib.

The Samyukj Kisan Morcha, a body of farmers’ union, clarified in a statement that “both sides – the Nihang group (and) the deceased – had no links to the Kisan Morcha.”