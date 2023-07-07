Tis Hazari Court complex firing: Leaders of two lawyers groups arrested

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another association member

The leaders of two lawyers groups allegedly involved in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari Court complex were arrested on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

Manish Sharma, the vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma, the brother of the association’s secretary Atul Sharma, have been arrested, they said. Further raids are underway, the police added.

Three advocates were arrested in connection with the firing incident and sent to four-day police custody by a local court on Thursday. The police said the two groups were allegedly involved in the firing incident that was reported on the court premises on Wednesday.

Also read: Firing at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another association member. A video purportedly showing a person firing in the air while some people throwing stones and wooden planks was circulated on social media.

Following a night-long operation in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri on Thursday, the police apprehended advocates Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta.

According to a police officer, the three accused belong to rival groups of bar association office-bearers. Three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars were seized from them.

(With agency inputs)