Firing at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

A firing incident was reported in the Tis Hazari court premises here on Wednesday but no one was injured, police said.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 1.22 pm regarding the firing incident at the court premises.

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another member of the association, they said.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a person firing in the air while some people are seen throwing stones and wooden planks.

The two groups, most of whom donning white shirts, were carrying sticks and also hurling abuses at each other.

In another video, bullet shells could be seen on the spot where shots were fired.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “A firing incident took place on Wednesday in the Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured.” The situation is normal and legal action is being initiated, police said, adding Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya took stock of the situation at the spot. “An incident of firing took place in Tis Hazari Court. We have recovered five empty rounds. The Forensic Science Laboratory team is at the spot, and a thorough investigation would be conducted,” Parmaditya said earlier.

Another officer said the initial investigation suggested that the incident took place over personal enmity between the office bearers of the Delhi Bar Association.

Teams are investigating and police are trying to identify the people, but no one has been detained till now. It is not known whether the firearm were licensed or not, police said.

Taking swift action in the matter, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Wednesday suspended advocate Manish Sharmas license to practice law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the broad-daylight firing incident in a lawyers chamber block of the court.

The license to practice as an advocate of Sharma, a senior vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association of the Tis Hazari courts here, was suspended with immediate effect, the BCD said.

The letter, signed by the office secretary Col Arun Sharma (Retd) of the BCD, directed Sharma to submit a written explanation and appear before it on Friday, failing which an ex-parte action would be initiated against him for his alleged involvement in the incident.

On April 21, a 49-year-old debarred lawyer fired four rounds at a woman and wounded her in the Saket court complex in south Delhi. A man who worked as a munshi in the court was also injured in the firing that occurred around 10.30 am.

Police had said the suspended lawyer, Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad.

Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman and her lawyer Rajendra Jha over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh.

In September 2021, jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men posing as lawyers inside a crowded Rohini courtroom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)