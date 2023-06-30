DU centenary | ‘OTT par woh series achhi hai’: PM Modi, students chat on Delhi Metro

"Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university lived through every movement in the history and filled energy through each one of them," said the prime minister

PM Narendra Modi on Friday took a ride on the Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University, where he was invited as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations, which began on May 1, 2022.

In the videos of his metro ride, PM Modi can be seen sitting in the metro as a common passenger and interacting with people during the metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station. He also took to Twitter and shared glimpses of his metro ride, stating, “On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers.” The BJP’s Twitter handle also shared a video showing PM Modi using smart cards to enter the metro premises amid tight security.

Also read: Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM Modi’s visit to Delhi University

Addressing the event, the prime minister shared his experience while travelling in the metro. “Like students here I travelled by metro today. Students have a lot to talk about. From discussing science topics to new series on OTT, they don’t leave any subject,” PM Modi said. “They will talk about everything under the sun…kaun si film dekhi, OTT par woh series achhi hai… woh waali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi (Which film did you watch? That web series on OTT is good? Did you see that reel or not?). There is an ocean of topics to discuss. So today, I also took Delhi metro to chat with my young friends” he said.

On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

Talking about the university, Modi said, “When I was invited, I immediately decided that I will surely visit DU. Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university lived through every movement in the history and filled energy through each one of them.” On his government’s education policy, he said, “Institutes like IIT, NIT and AIIMS are becoming the building blocks of our nation. We have shifted our focus from what a student should study to what a student wants to study. To make these institutes competitive, we brought in the NIRF which is bringing more motivation among these institutes to do better.”

Also read: Atishi gets Finance, Revenue, Planning portfolios in Delhi Cabinet reshuffle

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of three buildings and released a set of coffee table books. These buildings are for the faculty of technology, a computer centre and an academic block, and these will be 7+1 storeyed with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan was the guest of honour for the ceremony.

Delhi University (DU) was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission. The university now has 86 departments and 90 colleges.