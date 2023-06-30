Atishi gets Finance, Revenue, Planning portfolios in Delhi Cabinet reshuffle

As the only woman minister in the cabinet, Atishi will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers

Delhi minister Atishi on Friday (June 30) has been assigned additional responsibilities for the Revenue, Planning, and Finance departments, sources said. This decision was made after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the proposal for a cabinet reshuffle.

The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot.

With the additional charge, Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

“Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal and the file reached the government,” said the official. A row had erupted over the cabinet reshuffle issue on Thursday with government officials claiming that the file pertaining to it was lying with the Lt Governor for four days, a charge denied by the latter’s office.

Atishi along with Saurabh Bharadwaj was inducted into the cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest. While Sisodia was arrested in connection with excise policy case, Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

