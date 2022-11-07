Nagar Kirtan today to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti: Avoid these roads in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory and diverted traffic because of a Nagar Kirtan procession that will continue from 9 am to 10 pm a day ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Monday, asking commuters to avoid certain roads the Guru Nanak Jayanti Nagar Kirtan procession will take. Several traffic routes have been diverted because of the procession that will continue from 9 am to 10 pm.

The Nagar Kirtan is being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on the 553rd Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The procession is taken out a day before Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti (birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev), which is on November 8.

The procession will begin from Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk at 9 am, in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib decorated in a palanquin. It is scheduled to end at Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road around 10 pm. Around 25,000 to 30,000 devotees are likely to participate in the procession.

Traffic Advisory

In view of the Nagar Kirtan (procession) to be carried out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab, necessary traffic arrangements have been made.

People are advised to plan their commute accordingly.

Nihang Sikhs on horseback, bands, schoolchildren, and kirtani groups on foot and vehicles will participate in the Nagar Kirtan. This Nagar Kirtan will pass through Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road Chowk, Azad Market, Roshnara Road, Ghanta Ghar, and Shakti Nagar Chowk on the way to Gurdwara Nanak Peo Sahib.

Delhi Traffic Police shared the advisory on Twitter and stated, “In view of the Nagar Kirtan (procession) to be carried out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly.”

About the auspicious day

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The first of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak was born in 1469. He was also the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 falls on November 8 (Karthik Purnima), which also has a “chandra grahan” (lunar eclipse or blood moon). This year, the Karthik Purnima “tithi” will begin at 4.15 pm on November 7 and end at 4.31 pm on November 8.

Here are some wishes to share on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022:

1) On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab.

2) May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

3) Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab!

4) On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab!

5) May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurunanak Jayanti!

(With agency inputs)