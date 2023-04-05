Liquor policy case: ED claims fresh evidence against Sisodia; custody extended till April 12

The ED told the court that investigation in the money laundering probe against Sisodia was at a crucial stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged scam

A Delhi Court on Wednesday (April 5) extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case till April 17 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought an extension of custody, claiming that it has found fresh evidence against the former deputy chief minister.

Special Judge M K Nagpal adjourned the arguments on Sisodia’s bail application to April 12 after the agency sought time to argue on the petitions.

The ED told the court that investigation in the money laundering probe against Sisodia was at a crucial stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged scam.

“We need time…requesting court to grant time to advance arguments,” the counsel said after a brief argument.

The counsel appearing for Sisodia, meanwhile, claimed before the court that the ED does not have evidence to prove the charge that Sisodia had laundered money.

“There’s no basis (for the charge). They’ve probed and examined everything, raided my residence etc. but found nothing. The (excise) policy was approved by various authorities concerned, including the LG. Now you’re blaming Sisodia solely. Also, this (the probe) is not under the preview of the ED,” the counsel said.

He asserted the central anti-money laundering agency cannot make the vague allegation that he will tamper with evidence if given bail.

“You never claimed any effort by me to influence, contact, and threaten witnesses when I was out and holding (excise) portfolio. Now I’m not even holding any portfolio,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)