Manish Sisodia faces new corruption charges filed by CBI

AAP dismissed the accusation that Manish Sisodia had utilized the Feedback Unit for political espionage as politically motivated, following a prior CBI report that made such an accusation.

Manish Sisodia, a jailed leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is facing new corruption charges filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The charges are related to alleged corruption within the Feedback Unit (FBU) of the Delhi government, which was established by the AAP when it came to power in 2015.

The CBI alleges that the FBU was created and operated illegally, causing a loss of around ₹36 lakhs to the government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the new case against Sisodia with strong criticism, calling it “a sad day for the country.”

According to Kejriwal’s tweet, the Prime Minister’s strategy is to file multiple baseless charges against Manish Sisodia in order to keep him in detention for an extended period.

PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country! https://t.co/G48JtXeTIc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2023

It seems like Manish Sisodia is facing a lot of legal troubles lately, with the CBI registering another case against him for alleged corruption in the FBU.

This comes after a previous CBI report accused Sisodia of using the FBU for political surveillance, which the AAP dismissed as a politically motivated allegation.

On February 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia, the ex-deputy chief minister of Delhi, over allegations of corruption in relation to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been revoked.

ED had later arrested Sisodia on Thursday, a day before his bail request in his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was scheduled to be heard in the special court. The bail request in the CBI case will now be heard on March 21.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s lawyer had slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for considering arrest as a right without going through the due process of law, reported NDTV.