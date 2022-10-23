Jasmine Shah: Delhi’s ‘electronic city’ man is now under L-G glare

The vice-chairman of Delhi government thinktank DDC faces show-cause notice for acting as an ‘AAP spokesperson’ despite occupying a government position

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, received a show-cause notice recently for allegedly using his public office for political activities. The move reportedly came at the direction of Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena.

“Good politics, when combined with good policy, can create wonders” is an oft-repeated quote of Jasmine Shah. Who is the bureaucrat, and what led to the L-G’s ire that prompted a notice against him?

The background

Jasmine Shah is an alumnus of IIT-Madras and Columbia University in the US. He was appointed the vice-chairman of the DDC in 2018. He succeeded Ashish Khetan, who resigned from the post in August 2018.

The DDC is a Delhi government thinktank created to supplement the work of the elected government. Set up in 2015, it helps the state government in framing policies, their implementation, and their monitoring.

Before working with the Delhi government, Shah worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL). He was the deputy director of its South Asia office. After that, he worked with Bengaluru-based NGO Janaagraha, where he conceived the Jaago Re voter awareness campaign.

The trigger

It all started on September 13, when BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained to Saxena in a letter, alleging that Shah was acting as an “AAP spokesperson” despite occupying an official position in the Delhi government. The BJP leader sought his removal.

The letter read: “Jasmine Shah violated Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, by acting as an official spokesperson of AAP and participating in TV debates.”

Shah said the show-cause notice had been issued at the behest of the L-G and Verma. “I have seen the notice issued by the planning department, at the behest of the L-G and BJP MP Verma. The L-G has no jurisdiction over the office of the DDC vice-chairperson, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi Cabinet,” he responded.

Laws for public servant

The position of the DDC VC used to be “honorary” till 2015. However, the AAP government, through a cabinet decision notified on April 29, 2016, restructured the Commission. It decided that its VC would be entitled to pay, allowances, and other facilities, including a house and office, on par with Delhi government ministers.

According to the notice, since Shah draws a salary and other perks, serving as a public servant as defined by law, he needs to abide by that law. It stated: “Every public servant needs to observe the principle of neutrality and, with his action, Shah has violated it while holding a public office.”

The show-cause memorandum has been signed by Vijendra Singh Rawat, director of the planning department. However, it is also by the “order and in the name of the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

The man behind Delhi’s EV revolution

Shah joined the AAP in 2014. Since 2016, he has been working on several key projects as the DDCD VC. He has advised the Delhi government on education, transport, environment, and budgetary transparency reforms.

The electric vehicle (EV) policy, including large-scale induction of electric buses, common mobility card, bus route rationalisation, and last-mile connectivity initiative, is among his notable transport-oriented policy inputs.

His stated objective is to develop Delhi as a leading state in EV use and accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments — especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, shared transport vehicles, and goods carriers.

Shah was also the architect of Delhi’s first comprehensive Outcome Budget for 2017-18, which sought to bring in complete transparency and accountability in public spending.

Electronic city, other projects

Among Shah’s his notable upcoming projects is the “tactical urbanism” trials under Delhi@2047 initiative. It leverages deep, sustained collaborations between the government, civil society, and private sector.

Announced as part of the AAP government’s Rozgaar Budget — which aims to provide 20 lakh jobs — the “electronic city” project has the goal to make Delhi a destination for electronics. The Shah-led DDC has recommended that all infrastructure for Delhi’s Electronic City be developed through a PPP model, wherein the Delhi government partners with a real estate developer identified through a bidding process to develop, manage, and maintain the Electronic City.

The plan also recommended a “plug and play” model, low lease rentals, and a single-window facility for starting production at the earliest.

Kejriwal’s backing

Days after Shah received the show-cause notice, Kejriwal backed him, acknowledging the Commission’s “exemplary work” over the past seven years.

The DDC has taken up over 70 landmark projects in seven years, such as the EV policy, doorstep delivery of services, installation of CCTVs, streetlights, the Health Information Management System, Rozgaar Bazaar, E-Coupon for Ration, and Covid Ambulance Management, Kejriwal pointed out.