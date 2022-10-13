Blueprint for ‘electronic city’ in Delhi’s Baprola handed over to Sisodia

The Delhi government's think tank DDC recommends a "plug and play" model, low lease rentals and a single-window facility for starting production at the earliest. It also proposes to set up an electronics design village in Delhi

The Delhi government’s think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) on Tuesday (October 11) handed over the blueprint of a proposed electronic city in Delhi’s Baprola, to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The think tank recommends a “plug and play” model, low lease rentals and a single-window facility for starting production at the earliest. The blueprint also proposes setting up an electronics design village in Delhi to house global independent design houses, start-ups and original design manufacturers, according to a government statement.

The plan to set up an electronic city in Delhi’s Baprola was announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its budget for 2022-23. It is expected to create 80,000 job opportunities.

According to a government statement, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) has developed a detailed blueprint for the electronic city to make Delhi a preferred destination for electronics industry with a dedicated Electronic System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment Policy 2022-27.

#DDCinNews | DDC has set the ball rolling on #Kejriwal Govt’s 'Electronic City' initiative, submits blueprint to Dy CM @msisodia Read more 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qNNVhZqdv1 — Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi (@DDC_Delhi) October 12, 2022

The blueprint was developed by DDC after wide-ranging stakeholder consultations, industry visits and a detailed analysis of the policy landscape across India. It will pave the way for making Delhi a global design and innovation hub for the electronics industry, said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

DDC has recommended a public-private partnership (PPP) model wherein the Delhi government partners with a real estate developer to develop, manage and maintain the Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola.

With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, the Electronic City will be around 20 minutes away from the Delhi Airport as well as major national highways such as NH-1, NH-10, NH-8 and NH-2.

DDC has also recommended that an electronic research and design facility be established in Delhi to house global independent design houses, relevant start-ups and original design manufacturers transitioning to product design.

The recommended Electronics Design Village is envisaged as working in synergy with the Electronic City to build a complete electronics value chain from research and design, manufacturing, and refurbishment to repairs/after-sale services within Delhi.

Sisodia said Delhi offers several advantages like significant local electronics consumption demand, excellent transport facilities, logistics and distribution networks and skilled human resources.

“Through the upcoming Delhi ESDMR policy, we are sure we will be able to encourage foreign and domestic companies in the electronics industry to set up new research, design, manufacturing and service centres in Delhi,” he said.