Former President Kovind to get pension of ₹2.5 lakh every month

Ram Nath Kovind who demitted office on Monday (July 25) after serving as India’s 14th President will live in a fully furnished lavish bungalow in Lutyens Delhi for the rest of his life with a pension of ₹2.5 lakh.

The retired president is also entitled to a secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary, an additional private secretary, one personal assistant and two peons. He will also be getting office expenses of up to ₹1 lakh per annum.

According to The President’s Emoluments And Pension Act, 1951, the retired president is entitled to free medical attendance and treatment, and is entitled to highest class travel anywhere in India accompanied by one person, by air, rail, or steamer.

The president of India gets ₹5 lakh in income every month. A former president who demits office either after expiration of his term or by resignation, gets a pension at the rate of 50 per cent of the emoluments of the President per month for the rest of his or her life, according to the Act.

However, if any person before assuming the office of president has held the office of the vice president, he or she will not be entitled to any pension and other benefits under the provisions of the Vice President’s Pension Act, 1997.

According to the 1951 Act, a retired president will for the rest of his or her life, be entitled to the use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without payment of rent, two telephones (one for internet and broadband connectivity), one mobile phone with national roaming facility, and a car or allowance to avail a car.

The law says that the spouse of the president is entitled to get a family pension at the rate of 50 per cent of what a retiring president gets for the rest of her/his life in case the president dies in office, or resigns, or demits office after the end of his/her term.

The spouse is also entitled to medical attendance and treatment free of charge, for the rest of his or her life. Such spouse will be entitled to the use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without the payment of license fee. He or she is also entitled to a secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary and a peon, and office expenses of up to ₹20,000 per annum.

The spouse quite like the retired president, is entitled to a free telephone and a car or such car allowance for the rest of his or her life, and is allowed 12 top class single journeys anywhere in the country by air, rail or steamer, accompanied by a companion or a relative.

