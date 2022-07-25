‘I represent the deprived’: President Droupadi Murmu after taking oath

She was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the historic Central Hall of the Parliament House

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India at Parliament House on Monday (July 25). She was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House.

In her first address to Parliament, Murmu said: “I belong to a tribal society, and I have had the opportunity to go from being a ward councilor to becoming the President of India. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy.”

“This is the strength of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India. It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development, the poor, dalits, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me, said President Droupadi Murmu.”

"This journey to the President of India includes the blessings of the poor of the country, the glimpse of the dreams and strength of the crores of women and girls of the country," she said. From Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind Murmu assured fellow Indians, especially the youth and women, that their interests will be paramount for her. "From Dr Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind, many inspirational leaders have graced this post. Along with this post, the country has entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition," she said. She further vowed to discharge her duties with loyalty. "For me, the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the countrymen will always be the source of my energy. Our freedom struggle was an unending stream of struggles and sacrifices that nurtured so many ideals and prospects for an independent India. Mahatma Gandhi showed us the way to establish the cultural ideals of India through Swaraj, Swadeshi, Swachhta and Satyagraha," she Murmu. "Countless freedom fighters like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrasekhar Azad have set an example to put the pride of the nation above all," she said. Video | Who is Droupadi Murmu, NDA's presidential candidate? Further, Murmu said: "From the Santhal Revolution, the Paika Revolution to the Coal Revolution and the Bhil Revolution, the tribal contribution to the freedom struggle was further strengthened. We were inspired by the sacrifice of 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji for social upliftment and patriotism." "I want to say to the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully," she said.

Wishes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of the council of ministers, governors, chief ministers, diplomats and head of defence forces were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Murmu, 64, made history on Thursday, after defeating the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, by becoming the nation’s first tribal President.

Earlier on Monday, Murmu was welcomed by her predecessor and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years.

Kovind then escorted her to the Presidential study for a brief meeting. Earlier in the morning, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat.

On Sunday, Kovind had hosted a dinner for Murmu, Naidu, Modi and cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.