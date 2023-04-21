Firing in Delhi’s Saket court: Man shoots woman he had sued for cheating

The incident comes just days after an advocate was shot and killed by two men on a motorcycle who had disguised themselves as lawyers to gain access to the court

According to the police, a woman was shot and injured inside a court complex in Saket, south Delhi, this morning. A police officer promptly took her to the hospital, but the accused — who was dressed as a lawyer — managed to escape through the canteen’s backdoor. The police are currently attempting to apprehend him.

A video captured by a mobile phone showed a heated argument between the woman and the accused in the crowded court complex. The accused then aimed his gun at the woman as she tried to escape and shot her. Despite numerous lawyers being present at the scene, the video shows that none of them intervened.

As per news agency ANI, the accused fired four rounds during the incident. A senior police officer stated that the woman was present in the court for a hearing regarding a financial dispute case when the accused shot her.

Many social media users targeted Delhi Police for its failure to curb increasing number of attacks in Delhi courts.

Under @AmitShah 's watch, anarchy is thriving in Delhi, and @DelhiPolice seem helpless to stop it. The fact that a history-sheeter was able to shoot inside a court premises is deeply concerning. It seems last year's Rohini court incident was not enough of a wake-up call.… pic.twitter.com/Y4BRassW9K — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) April 21, 2023

The initial reports suggest that the accused, who is presently suspended by the Bar Council, had filed a cheating case against the woman and an advocate in July 2022 at Saket police station. He claimed that the woman had taken ₹25 lakh from him with the promise of high returns.

The accused, who was dressed as a lawyer, arrived at the court and shot the woman during the case discussion with her lawyer. He managed to flee through the kitchen’s backdoor.

Following the recent killing of a lawyer in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka by two individuals who posed as lawyers to enter the court, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court requesting the protection of legal professionals.

The petitioners expressed their concern about their safety, which has been amplified by the sight of a “cold-blooded murder of an influential and senior member of the Bar” and warned that unless the “Advocates Protection Act” is enacted in Delhi, criminals’ audacity to commit crimes against lawyers will intensify.

Incidents of violence inside court premises in the national capital have been on the rise, ringing alarm bells.