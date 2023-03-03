Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi’s Sultanpuri; 8 injured

According to the Delhi Fire Services, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire

Eight people suffered minor injuries during a stampede which happened when a fire broke out at a slum cluster in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Services, told the media on Friday (March 3) that they had received a call about the fire at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire. The fire triggered a stampede and eight people sustained minor injuries, said Garg, adding that they were administered first-aid.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added.