Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi’s Delhi residence

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (February 20) alleged that his Delhi residence has been attacked by unidentified miscreants once again, pointing out that this was the fourth such incident since 2014.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident and urged them to take action. He has tweeted about the incident.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence pic.twitter.com/8IO5IhqvmK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a complaint has been received and investigation taken up accordingly.