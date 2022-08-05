EV Tech Expo 2022 begins in Delhi; here’s what it features

The expo will provide a platform for around 100 Indian and international exhibitors to showcase their products and services like electric bikes, cycles, scooters and carts etc

The 15th Electric Vehicle Technology Expo 2022 is set to begin on Friday (August 5) in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The expo organized by Altius Auto Solutions Pvt Ltd, will conclude on Sunday (August 7).

What does it feature?

The expo inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur, will provide a platform for around 100 Indian and international exhibitors to showcase their products and services like electric bikes, cycles, scooters and carts etc.

The latest Lithium-ion batteries, charging solutions, vehicle components and accessories are also going to be showcased at the Expo.

The EV Expo 2022 is a platform to connect buyers, sellers, manufacturers, traders, retailers and importers, give them an opportunity to display and demonstrate their ideas, innovations, products and vehicles to the customers.

Expo’s main objective

The expo is a means to show the world that power can fuel the future and to motivate more people to move towards environment friendly electric vehicles.

The main objective behind the expo is to generate new business while promoting environmental protection. The expo’s organizer Rajeev Arora said that India is witnessing increasing adaptation and integration of electric mobility compared to the past few years, indicating that there is a huge demand and potential for electric vehicles.

Arora said the expo gives all the EV manufacturers a platform to come together under one roof and that many launches could take place during these three days.

First organized in 2015, the expo was limited to Delhi and Kolkata. Locations like Bengaluru, Lucknow and Hyderabad were added after 2017.