Delhi’s worsening air pollution sparks a meme fest on Twitter

Air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate. The city is covered with a thick layer of smog which has forced schools in the city to shut down.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday (November 5) stood at 431. The city’s air pollution thus remains in the severe category for the third consecutive day.

The concentration of lung-damaging fine particles or PM2.5 was found to be above 460 micrograms per cubic metre, eight times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

In view of the current predicament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all primary schools in Delhi will remain closed from Saturday (November 5).

Outdoor activities for students of classes V to VII will be restricted and about 50 per cent of Delhi government offices will work from home.

One Twitter user @theskindoctor13 shared a picture of superman with the caption: “Superman after flying through Delhi air for ten min.”

Superman after flying through Delhi air for 10 min. pic.twitter.com/1TWGwv4IDy — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 7, 2017

Twitter user @politic002 shared a tweet captioned, “Hazards of electing a wrong Govt.”

One user @TheHinduCafe tweeted an image about Delhi paying the price for free water and electricity. The caption read: “Arvind Hitler #GasChamber2.O.”

Twitter user @keshaveditz27 shared a tweet with the picture of a dead cat, the reason of death being Delhi’s air pollution.