Delhi municipal election on December 4, results on December 7

Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 and 3 pm while the poll time has been set between 8 am and 5:30 pm.

Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday (November 4).

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.

“The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14,” Dev said at a press conference.

Also read: Spike in pollution levels: Delhi primary schools to remain closed from today

Advertisement

He further said, “Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 16 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.”

Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 and 3 pm while the poll time has been set between 8 am and 5:30 pm.

The entire process of election will be completed on December 15.

Also read: Delhi wheezes as stubble burning rises in Punjab; AAP, BJP play blame game

According to data shared by the SEC, as of today, the total voters in Delhi are 1,46,73,847 – 79,86,705 male, 66,86,081 female and 1,061 transgender. There are a total of 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Municipal polls were slated to be held in Delhi in April this year. They were put on hold hours before then Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava was to announce the schedule on March 8 due to the Centre’s plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

The three civic bodies were reunified by the Centre in May this year and the exercise for delimitation of wards was started in July 2022.