Delhi’s old liquor policy kicks in, but tepid response from tipplers

The first few hours of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s reintroduction of the old liquor excise regime witnessed a lukewarm response if the initial response is anything to go by.

However, with liquor stocks doubling over the weekend, public vend managers believe, stores will see an increased footfall.

“Customers are satisfied that the government has brought back the old excise regime. It will also usher in uniformity in the sale of liquor throughout Delhi,” said a manager of a government-run vend in Delhi’s Govindpuri area.

How is the old excise policy different from the recently withdrawn policy?

Introduced on November 16, 2021, and recently withdrawn, the Delhi government’s new liquor policy brought about a sea change in not only the way liquor was consumed but also sold in Delhi. The entire business shifted from state players to private hands. The government had exited the liquor business, thereby intending to cut down corruption.

The old policy, which is applicable from September 1 for the next six months, was operated by four government corporations. They ran 475 liquor stores out of a total of 875 in Delhi. The rest were run by 389 private individuals.

Kishori Lal, assistant manager, Govt liquor shop under DSCSC (Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation) Govindpuri, dismissed reports of a hike in prices, reiterating the end of all- prevailing discounted prices.

“The govt is extremely sensitive to unnecessary price changes and is strictly monitoring the situation,” said Lal.

The ending of one-plus-one schemes popular among private vends will also draw curtains on notorious black markets, added Lal.

“In a way, the reintroduced liquor policy will allow people to get their booze by following some sort of order. Previously, people had to battle long queues to collect their bottles,” said Madan Banerjee, one of the few early buyers spotted at Delhi’s Govindpuri extension area.

Many popular brands may be missing from outlets as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the excise department.

The administration, apart from govt stores, had also allowed resto-bars to open microbreweries. Four microbreweries, besides the previous two, will start operations in Delhi from the first week of September. Microbreweries manufacture and serve draught beer to consumers with an installed capacity of fewer than 1,000 litres per day.